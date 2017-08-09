K-Electric introduces hand-held devices for meter reading

City Reporter

The K-Electric has introduced hand-held devices for meter reading across its network. A spokesperson said on Tuesday that the power utility has equipped its meter readers with state-of-the-art hand-held devices to note meter readings and upload respective data to KE servers.

The development has eliminated human intervention associated with manual meter readi-

ng.

KE spokesperson announced that K-Electric has implemented several leading IT based services and is also the firstever utility in Pakistan to integrate its digital platforms with SAP thereby enriching company’s already wide range of customer care touch points such as 118, [email protected] com.pk and the Short Messaging System (SMS) service 8119 as well as serving customers through 29 IBCs and mobile units providing services at customers’ doorstep, the spokesperson added.