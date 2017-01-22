K-Electric initiates apprenticeship programme

City Reporter

The K-Electric has initiated apprenticeship programme, aimed at enhancing employability of management and non-management workforce through skill development, mentoring and on-job training.

This was announced by an official of the power utility here on Saturday at an interactive ceremony held at KE Azm Learning Institute here on Saturday. The ceremony was attended by Makhdoom Taufeeq, Joint Director, Ministry of Labor and Human Resource, Abdul Sattar Junejo, Deputy Director, Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (STEVTA) and KE representatives.

The first batch comprises 32 apprentices whereas the power utility aims to train over 550 apprentices in its core business areas of generation, distribution and transmission during this two-year programme.

After qualifying the apprentices programme successfully, the graduates will also be considered for full time employment in respective areas of the organization. Sattar Junejo, Deputy Director, STEVTA appreciated KE’s initiative of launching the programme and highlighted its significance in the professional life of apprentices in terms of providing them with required skill set and build self-confidence.

He also assured all possible support from the government for successful execution of the programme. While congratulating apprentices KE spokesperson said that the training programme comes at a crucial time when Pakistan’s electric power sector is passing through a transformational phase and there is a lot of investment coming in, which speaks volume about the bright prospect of these apprentices.

KE’s innovative and research-driven approach coupled with deployment of latest technology in various facets of its business makes it a world-class power utility and thus an ideal platform of learning and exposure for trainees.

Over the years, KE has created various powerful platforms to engage the youth in healthy activities be it providing professional exposure, sporting events and encouraging student initiatives.

Earlier this year, KE partnered with NED University to establish its electrical engineering lab along with the provision of integrated equipment. Last year, KE provided Power System Simulator for Engineering (PSSE) software to NEDUET helping students to better understand transmission planning and undertake simulation exercises.