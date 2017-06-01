K-Electric drags Economic Capital of Pakistan into total disaster

Trade industry urges strict action against K-Electric

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

K Electric having a limited capacity of power generation and heavily relying on WAPDA and other power producers has put the Economic Capital of Pakistan into a total disaster due to power outages and shutdowns even during the holy month of Ramazan.

President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Shamim Ahmed Firpo, while expressing deep concern over frequent power failures and prolong load shedding being suffered by the citizens of Karachi since commencement of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak, urged the authorities at federal and provincial levels to take strictest action against K-Electric which has failed miserably to provide any relief to the perturbed citizens of Karachi.

In a statement issued, Shamim Firpo added, “We don’t see any resolve on part of K-Electric towards improving its power distribution network and it was also a matter of concern that the Ministry of Water and Power appears helpless in dealing with the load shedding issue which is being suffered not just by Karachi but also by many other cities across Pakistan.”

Referring to K-Electric’s tall claims pertaining to no load shedding in any part of Karachi during Sehri and Iftar timings, President KCCI said that Karachiites continue to suffer badly not only during Sehri/ Iftar timings but the electricity supply is suspends abruptly in any area of the city any time, which clearly indicates the sheer inefficiencies of K-Electric.

It is a matter of grave concern that K-Electric, which has become a profit-making organization, was earning profits of up to billions of rupees each year but not investing substantial funds on improving its infrastructure.

In fact, the utility service provider resorted to numerous cost-cutting measures, particularly switching from cooper to aluminum wires which was the basic reason for so many cable faults occurring simultaneously all over the city, he noted, adding that as a result, the citizens of Karachi are plunged into darkness for hours whereas the management of K-Electric is trying its level best to somehow get away from the situation by giving lame excuses.

President KCCI said that frequent load shedding or power failures at some of the busiest and densely populated areas have resulted in intensifying the hardships for the people and their families who are compelled to spend their days and nights without electricity and water which is highly unfair and unacceptable particularly at a time when most of the people are fasting because of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak during the peak summer season.

“Many businessmen and shopkeepers, who are aggressively preparing themselves for the forthcoming bullish shopping season before Eid-ul-Fitr, are also too concerned over the situation and have been approaching Karachi Chamber to seek assistance”, Shamim Firpo said, adding that power supply to industrial areas also remains suspended for around 10 to 12 hours, causing severe financial and production losses.

He was of the opinion that apart from different parts of the province, protests have also erupted in many areas of Karachi and Hyderabad over load-shedding and frequent power failures that added to pubic woes during the holy month of Ramazan amidst an ever-rising temperature. If the power supply situation remains the same, it may result in creating a more serious law and order situation in Karachi therefore, the decision makers in Islamabad and also in Sindh Government must realize the gravity of situation and strictly order K-Electric to immediately take steps to ensure uninterrupted power supply in every nook and corner of Karachi, he added.

He said that it was not necessary to take remedial measures only when people start losing their lives which had actually happened in June 2015 when dozens of people were killed in Karachi and Sindh because of lethal heatstroke. K-Electric should act responsibly this time as any negligence on part of K-Electric may once again result in loss of many precious lives, he added.