K-Electric committed to curb electricity theft

Staff Reporter

The K-Electric is committed to curb the menace of electricity theft from its entire network that falls the area of Karachi and its adjoining areas.

This was stated by the spokesman of the utility on Friday.

He also condemned a recent attack on its Baldia team after it disconnected the power supply to Shamspir Island due to theft and non-payment by area residents.

It was pointed out that a mob from the area allegedly attacked KE’s team and its vehicle, damaging the van and threatening the staff.

Spokesperson KE said that the area of Shamspir Island in Mauripur is a Very High Loss (VHL) area where the paying ratio is as low as 8%, which makes it difficult for K-Electric to run its operations there. The outstanding dues of the same area stand in millions and despite notices and camps, the area residents avoid paying their monthly bills.

KE added that there have been numerous Anti-theft drives conducted in the same area, but despite pulling the illegal network off the area residents resort to using electricity illegally instead of paying their monthly bills.

K-Electric remains determined and will conduct similar Anti-Theft drives until the losses are curbed and controlled. The power utility has introduced its Aerial Bundled Cables (ABC) in similar areas to make the power supply more stable and reliable and by bringing down the theft ratio.