K-Electric allowed 25-paisa per unit hike

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday approved an increase of 25 paisa per unit in the tariff of K-Electric (KE) on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment.

The raise has been approved for the month of November 2016 and would be payable along with the electricity bills for the month of Jan, 2017.

According to the Nepra notification, KE had sought an increase of 60 paisa per unit.

The KE representatives told Nepra that the increase was necessitated by higher fuel cost of power generation both from KE’s own plants and purchases from other sources.

Under the practice in vogue, the distribution companies are charging an estimated fuel charge to power consumers that is adjusted against actual cost in a subsequent month with the approval of the power regulator.