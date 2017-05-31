K-E in dock, faces court indictment

Salahuddin Haider

Karachi

The persistent power outages in Karachi for the last four days, has finally brought an important utility like the K-Electric in the dock as it faced brickbats from all sides. The Sindh High Court Tuesday ordered the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to take action against it for unannounced loadshedding in the metropolis.But that was just the one aspect of the anger and fury it faces from the government, and the public. Chief minister Murad Ali Shah, his information minister Nasir Hussain Shah displayed their displeasure, and the consumer, blocked roads, main thoroughfares, pelted stones, burnt its offices, and resorted to agitation for failing to live upto its principal responsibilities.

Explanations from a spokeman of the K-Electric that power failures was because of humidity, failed to dampen the protest and even the chief minister appeared provoked by the persistent breakdowns in Karachi and the interior of the province, where Murad Ali Shah said that certain areas in the rural territory was without power for 21 to 24 hours. The inconvenience it caused to the residents, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, was unfortunate, and unebearable. He held the federal government responsible for failing to take care of the people.

For the last four days, K-E’s main high tension transmission line has kept tripping causing complete blackout in certain areas of Karachi, and the Jamshoro power plant, failed to plunging more than 13 districts of the province in darkness.

The two-member SHC bench on Monday had reserved its judgment on a petition against unannounced electricity loadshedding and issuance of collective bills in areas where power theft has been reported.

The bench headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan also ordered K-Electric to follow Nepra’s orders.

On January 22, 2016, Nepra had made area-wise load shedding illegal yet load shedding was ongoing in the port city.

The petition against unannounced loadshedding was filed by social activist Karamat Ali. Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman had also filed an application for becoming an intervener in the petition, and demanded that the government nationalise the KE again.

Nepra had earlier informed the court that the KE continued to underutilise its own generation capacity and draw power (650MW) from the National Transmission & Despatch Company (NTDC) despite the expiry of the power purchase agreement. After hearing the arguments, the SHC had reserved its judgment.

What is really intriguing is that while electricity tariff has kept coming down in the upper parts of the country, Punjab especially, K-E had always won its case for higher prices per unit. That seems rather strange. After all why Karachi is being treated step-motherly by a federal institution,.

Some analysts think that NEPRA, the regulatory body was hand in glove with the K-E, and that the two were making hay while consumers suffered the ignominy of oppressive heat, when temperature and humidity combined to their discomfort in a month, when everybody needed time for prayers, and worship before his Creator,.

In a number of areas, especially those in the ourskits, like North Karachi, Nazimabad, Landhi, Malir, and old Karachi localities, people took to streets, burnt tyres, pelted stones, and even set fire to K-E office. Similar was the situation more or less in the interior of the province.