Justice prevails in Kuwait

Justice and fairness prevailed in Kuwait this week on Wednesday when it hanged seven prisoners including a member of Qatar’s royal family and three foreigners.

Credit goes to Kuwait’s ruler, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Pakistan Observer learnt reliably on Thursday that not only the Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad, Kuwait’s ruler, refused to bow before international NGOs which were critical of executions but also politely declined requests made by the governments of Philippines, Bangladesh and Ethiopia when it came to execution of their nationals working in Kuwait——one of world’s best countries for foreigners to live and invest.

In a rare show of justice and fairness which is hallmark of Islam as taught by all of the messengers of Allah Almighty especially Muhammad ( PBUH) and describe by holly ‘ Quran’ the ruler of Kuwait didn’t hesitate to execute one of their own member of royal family after he was proved guilty of shooting to death his nephew. Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, authorized the executions, which were carried out in the morning in the country’s central prison.

The royal was identified as Faisal Abdullah Al Jaber Al Sabah, who killed his nephew Basil Al Sabah in 2010.

The second Kuwaiti national executed on Wednesday was Nasra al-Enezi. She was convicted of setting fire to a wedding tent in 2009 after her husband took a second wife.

The blaze killed 58 women and children, her lawyer Zaid al-Khabbaz said. The bedouin-style tent had only one entrance. Dozens of others were injured in a stampede during the fire, which later led Kuwait to ban the tents.

Executions of royals in Gulf Arab countries are rare but do happen. In October, Saudi Arabia executed a prince who fatally shot another man in a melee.

Diplomatic sources based in Islamabad revealed to Pakistan Observer on Thursday that governments of Bangladesh, Ethiopia and Philippines have been in touch with Kuwait probably to save skin of their nationals but in vain.

In the Philippines, Department of Foreign Affairs spokesman Charles Jose identified the Filipina hanged as Jakatia Pawa, who was convicted of killing her employer’s daughter.

Earlier, Ernesto Abella, a spokesman for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, said in a statement that the authorities used “all efforts to preserve her life, including diplomatic means and appeals for compassion.”

“Execution, however, could no longer be forestalled under Kuwaiti laws,” he said. “We pray for her and her bereaved family.”

Kuwait is home to 250,000 Filipino workers, with about 158,000 of them working as domestic helpers, Philippine ambassador to Kuwait Rene Villa said.

Executions are fairly rare in Kuwait, which has the world’s sixth-largest oil reserves. The last were carried out in 2013, when a Pakistani, a Saudi and a “Bidoon” — a name used in the emirate for people without citizenship — were hung.

Wednesday’s executions drew immediate criticism from Amnesty International, which opposes the death penalty.

Describing executions as horrible, Amnesty International termed mass execution as “shocking and deeply regrettable”.

“ It’s a one step backward for Kuwait. By choosing to resume executions now, the Kuwaiti authorities have displayed a wanton disregard for the right to life and signalled a willingness to weaken human rights standards,” Amnesty official Samah Hadid said in a statement. “ However authorities in Kuwait do not bother about the criticism offered by the so called NGOs.

Following Kuwait’s invasion by Iraqi forces on August 2,1990, Iraqi forces used widespread political terror to suppress all forms of internal dissent. Between August and December 1990, hundreds of Kuwaitis “disappeared” after detention; thousands were arrested without trial.

However, with current reigning ruler Kuwait has made advancement in all walks of life making it one of best countries in the world for foreigners to live and invest.

Being World’s sixth biggest oil producing nation, Kuwait has become poised for center of market in the entire region. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Kuwait was 112.81 billion US dollars in 2015. The GDP of Kuwait represents 0.18 percent of the world economy. GDP in Kuwait averaged 41.81 USD billion from 1962 until 2015, reaching an all time high of 174.16 USD billion in 2013 and a record low of 1.83 USD billion in 1962.