If justice was not done; PML-N will approach to masses: Kirmani

No question of not obliging Joint Investigation Team: Musadiq

Islamabad

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Asif Kirmani on Saturday said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was fighting a war for Pakistan survival, adding that if they (Sharif family) felt they were not being treated as per law they would go to masses and also approach the superior judiciary.

Talking to media outside the Federal Judicial Academy Asif accompanied by other PML-N leaders said that PML-N had respected the court in the past and will do so in the future too. He added that PML-N was the only party, which organized long march for restoration of judiciary.

He said that millions of people were with Nawaz Sharif when he led a long march toward Islamabad from Lahore for restoration of judiciary. He added that at that time those people were in power who had dubbed country’s superior judiciary as Kangaroos courts.

He recalled that the then PML-N Punjab led government was removed by imposing Governor Rule, but the PML-N ended its march when the judiciary was restored and did not press the then federal government to restore its Punjab government.

Lashing out at PPP, Kirmani said why those, who said they knew the killers of Benazir, did not apprehend them. He said that the PML-N and Sharif family should be dispensed with justice. ‘If any treatment above law was meted out to us we will go to the people’s court,’ he announced. On the occasion State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that PML-N had practically proved it believed in supremacy of law and constitution.

He said that the PML-N had always respected the courts, adding that they objected to two JIT members due to which PML-N was blamed for not respecting the judiciary. This is normal and even on objection, judges recused themselves from benches hearing cases.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister House spokesperson Musadiq Malik early Saturday morning commented on the ongoing situation with the Joint Investigation Team (JIT), saying that the Sharif family ‘is cooperating in all court-related matters’. ‘There is no question of not obliging with the JIT,’ Malik said in a TV interview.

The spokesperson also discussed how the government has been called ‘Sicilian Mafia’, expressing his confusion as to how that even came to be. ‘I am surprised they called the Sharifs that; what exactly do you see that compares with the ‘Sicilian Mafia’?’ he asked.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government on Thursday noted its ‘deep sorrow and regret’ over a Supreme Court judge’s remarks painting the government as a ‘Sicilian mafia’, adding that it was ‘against judicial traditions and code of ethics of the apex court’.

Malik, however, went on to explain that they respect the judiciary and that the Sharifs have appeared in the court whenever it summoned them to explain their stance and answer questions.

In addition, talking about the Nehal Hashmi debacle, the spokesperson commented that PML-N issued a statement right after the politician’s video surfaced to clarify the speech stemmed from his ‘personal views’ and that his party membership had been revoked.

Malik, towards the end, concluded by saying that the PML-N government desires going forward hand-in-hand with the country’s political parties and institutions in future.—INP