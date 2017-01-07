Justice Nisar rules out impression of judiciary failure to deliver

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Mr Justice Nisar Hussain, judge Peshawar High Court said that judiciary is performing its duties as per law and will always remain custodian of law of land and ruled out impression of failure of judiciary to deliver justice. This he said while addressing as chief guest at the foundation laying ceremony of District Bar Room for District Bar Association of Abbottabad which will be constructed with the total cost of Rs50.20 million.

Ceremony was attended by the senior lawyers of Hazara division, office bearers of district bar associations of Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and other bas associations. Mr. Justice Qazi Ghaznafar Ali addressing the function said that judiciary all the time treat bar associations as part of judiciary and had acknowledged the efforts of the lawyers community for the early disposals of the cases and to help out the judiciary to perform their duties by fulfilling the basic norms of justice.

Earlier President of District Bar Association Haji Sabir Hussain Tanoli in his welcome address has presented the details of activities of the bar association and briefed about the some of plans for the welfare of the Lawyers community.