Justice Khosa takes oath as acting CJP

ISLAMABA: Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Thursday took oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan.

In a ceremony held in Supreme Court Islamabad, he was administered oath by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan. The ceremony was attended by judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, Senior lawyers and law officers.

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will act as Chief Justice since Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has left the country to perform Umrah. He will remain abroad for nearly two weeks.

Originally Published by NNI