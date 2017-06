ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar will be proceeding to perform Umrah on June 28, 2017. Therefore, Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan will take oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan on June 29, 2017 and will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad. NNI

