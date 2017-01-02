Justice Hani distances himself from hearing

Orange Line Train case

Islamabad

Supreme Court‘s (SC) Justice Amir Hani Muslim on Monday has distanced himself from the bench formed for hearing of Punjab government’s appeal in Orange Line Train project.

As five member larger bench of top court headed by Justice Amir Hani Muslim resumed the hearing the chief of bench Justice Amir Hani excused himself from hearing the case due to personal reasons.

The bench forwarded the case to Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for constitution of another bench for further hearing.

Meanwhile Punjab Mass Transit Authority’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan requested the court to resume the proceedings at earliest on which, the judge said, “How can I fix the next date when I am not hearing the case?”

Moreover, the case has been adjourned for indefinite time period.

It is worth mentioning here that Lahore High Court (LHC) on August 19 had announced its verdict on petitions against the Orange Line Metro Train project, upholding an earlier decision stopping construction within 200 feet of 11 heritage sites.

The division bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, declared the government’s NoC null and void. —SABAH