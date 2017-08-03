Justice Ejaz appointed ‘Monitoring Judge’

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Justice Ejazul Ahsan will be monitoring judge of the NAB references to be filed against Sharif family as per Supreme Court’s decision in Panamagate case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan to oversee proceedings of NAB references against the Sharif family as asked by the five-member bench in Panama verdict on 28th July.

The apex court in its Panama case judgement had disqualified Nawaz Sharif as Prime Minister and directed the National Accountability Bureau to file references against Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in-law, Ishaq Dar and others in the accountability courts and asked the chief justice to nominate a judge to supervise the matter.

The court had also directed the accountability court Rawalpindi to decide the references within six months. The court had also decided to appoint a judge to monitor the references against Sharif family.

Justice Ejazul Ahsan, who was part of the five members larger bench of Panamagate and the three member implementation bench was appointed as monitoring judge.

Registrar Supreme Court issued notification regarding Justice Ahsan appointment as monitoring judge. Justice Ahsan will monitor progress on the references which will be heard by accountability court Rawalpindi.

The SC directed the NAB to file references within six weeks from the date of this judgment, adding that the ‘Accountability Court shall proceed with and decide the aforesaid References within a period of six months from the date of filing such References’.

Following the court order, the NAB has decided to file four references.—INP