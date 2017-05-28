Justice continues to elude family of 11-year-old Sajad Ahmed

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the family of 11-year-old Sajad Ahmed who was killed by Indian Border Security Force (BSF) troops at Batamaloo on April 15 continues to await justice.

Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, father of Sajad Ahmed, in an interview in Srinagar said, “Almost 40 days have gone since my innocent son was killed by the BSF but those who killed him are roaming free.”

He said that police were not willing to record the statements of eyewitnesses.

He said that a number of people in Batamaloo had come to him and said that they were willing to record their statements before the police.—KMS