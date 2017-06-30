Justice Asif Saeed takes oath as acting CJ

Staff Reporter

Mr. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa has taken oath as Acting Chief Justice of Pakistan. The oath was administered by Mr. Justice Dost Muhammad Khan in a simple but dignified ceremony in the Supreme Court, Islamabad on Thursday. Mr. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa will act as Chief Justice of Pakistan during the period, Mr. Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, Chief Justice of Pakistan remains abroad for performing Umra. The ceremony was attended by Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, Senior Lawyers and Law Officers.