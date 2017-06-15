Jurisdiction of new police station opposed

Our correspondent

Chitral (Bang)

A meeting of local people held here at Bang some 200 KM from here criticized the police department’s decision to bring the whole Yarkhun valley under the jurisdiction of the newly-established police station in Yarkhun Lasht. The meeting was attended by elected local government representatives, social and political activists from Povur, Bang, Meragram and other villages. The participants of the meeting said in order to facilitate the residents of the far-off Yarkhun valley the police department established the Yarkhun Lasht police station but without considering the geographical location of the area, all the villages from Istach village near Brep to the Broghil valley were brought under the limits of the new police station. Earlier, these villages were under the limits of the Mastuj police station. The move has put the local people of Istach, Dizg, Khruzg, Merting, Birzoz, Phashk, Lashdan, Imit, Bang lower, Bang upper, Mergram No 2, Urkhan, Dewser, Patrangaz, Pavur, Devser etc in an awkward situation.