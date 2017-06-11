Junk food is harming your body without you knowing it

In a recent report by FSSAI, it stated that urgent steps are needed “to tackle the rising problem of overweight and obesity due to increasing urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets.”

Studies have found the consumption of fat and sugar among Indians to be higher than recommended limits.With the number of obesity cases shockingly on the rise across the country, state governments are starting to take effective measures to stop the main culprit – junk food. While there have been cases of banning sale of junk food in school canteens and talks of fat tax, now FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has also recommended an additional tax on processed food and sugar-sweetened beverages, as well as a blanket ban on advertising of junk foods and beverages on children’s channels and content for children across television, websites and social media. The ill-effects of junk food are not unknown, yet they are readily available all across the country, making children easy prey to their ill-effects.

In a recent report by FSSAI, it stated that urgent steps are needed “to tackle the rising problem of overweight and obesity due to increasing urbanization, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets. Thus we need to recognise and formulate strategies to reduce the burden of risk factors that fuel the chronic disease epidemic. One such established risk factor is unhealthy diet, especially those high in trans and saturated fats, refined sugars and salt. Evidence from long term cohort studies and high quality intervention studies worldwide indicates that if these unhealthy nutrients (foods with high FSS) are consumed repeatedly by young children, they become prone to developing chronic diseases earlier in their adult life than those consuming balanced diets (rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, complex carbohydrates etc.).

Studies have found the consumption of fat, sugar and salt (FSS) among Indians to be much higher than the recommended limits. Health experts advise consuming unsaturated form of fat, yet more and more people are regularly consuming trans fats, which is the worst kind, leading to an increase in cholesterol level and other health issues.

The report suggests that not more than 10% of the total energy we need daily must be derived from added sugars, keeping simple sugars and refined carbohydrates on the low.

Coming to salt, a WHO report stated that Indians consume twice as much the recommended quantity of salt on a regular basis. Excess sodium intake is related to hypertension and cardio-vascular (CV) risk. According to WHO as well as ICMR NIN, added salt should be restricted to about 5-6g/day.

With more and more people failing to maintain a check on FSS intake due to unhealthy lifestyle choices, the consequences of it are showing on their health.

It is not just about being overweight, but making yourself susceptible to various other ailments.

Related