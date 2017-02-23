Junior teachers being promoted at the cost of senior colleagues

CADD, Establishment Division delaying SSTs’ promotion for 6 years

Zubair Qureshi

Hundreds of Senior School Teachers (SST) have been waiting for promotion and are suffering at the hands of stiff-necked bureaucrats sitting in Establishment Division and the Capital Administration & Development Division (CADD) for the last 6 years due to unnecessary delay in amendment to rules.

It was in February 2010, about 1,250 deputy headmasters (BPS-16) performing their duties in various schools under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) were re-designated as Secondary School Teachers (SSTs) and promoted to grade-17 on the recommendation of the defunct education ministry.

On October 14, 2011, CADD notified the up-gradation and re-designation after the approval by then Prime Minister. The FDE on November 17, 2016 submitted a draft of amendments to promotion and re-designation rules to the CADD for approval after a lapse of six years. However it has not yet been approved giving rise to their anxiety. This has also led to conflict of interests between them and the junior trained graduate teachers (TGTs). Now it has been learnt that their (TGTs) promotion is due while SSTs fate is still hanging in balance.

An SST of the batch while expressing his reservation told Pakistan Observer here on Wednesday that excluding SSTs (BS-17) in the promotion process would compel the affected teachers to resort to an endless litigation process. The SSTs never got vertical mobility/regular promotion except up-gradation, he further said. In the present promotion scenario the TGTs after getting promotion as former Deputy Headmaster will become senior to SSTs. It will also badly affect / block the promotion of SSTs to the posts of vice principal. By doing so, FDE will be putting the cart before the horse because through this promotion the feeding cadre (TGTs) will become the leading cadre of SSTs depriving them of their basic service right of promotion. The existing rules have proven flawed, irrelevant and incompatible with the changed scenario and need of the day, he said adding the existing rules are, in fact, major hurdles in vertical promotion/mobility of the teachers, and has paralyzed the whole system.

It is worth mentioning here that the F.G. Educational Institutions under Cantt and Garrison Directorate have already resolved the issue by changing nomenclature and up-gradation of posts, in letter and spirit.

The SSTs have urged the CADD to amend the existing rules in accordance with re-designation and up-gradation of posts, to avoid any discord and conflict within the teaching community as well as to save the energies, resources and time of the teachers.

Therefore the (SSTs) has requested the minister of CADD Dr Tariq Fazal Choudhry to look into the matter personally and direct the Establishment Division to give approval to the amended rules, cancel the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) meeting for TGTs as deputy headmasters till the finalization of recruitment and promotion rules to place fresh incumbents.

An official of the CADD when contacted by Pakistan Observer said the matter is in their knowledge and soon it will be resolved amicably keeping in view the concerns of the teachers.