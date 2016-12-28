Junaid eyes ODI return

‘I’m performing as well as I was in 2012

Pakistan fast bowler Junaid Khan is eyeing a return to the One Day International (ODI) squad after a quality performance in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Junaid, who was the second-highest wicket-taking bowler in the BPL, told media persons he felt ‘really good’ about his performance feels. The bowler bagged 20 wickets with an economy rate of 6.09 runs

“Its not just about taking wickets in BPL, I’m happier about the way I’m able to bowl. Most importantly, my rhythm and confidence are back and those are key for a fast bowler,” he said.

Junaid, who last played for Pakistan in June 2015 against Sri Lanka, admits he was disappointed when he was dropped from the England tour but never said he was ‘considering’ playing for England instead of Pakistan.

“I was in England when I heard about the news and denied the false claims that I had said I’d like to play for England and not Pakistan via a tweet.”

“I always want to represent my country but was disappointed when dropped from the team as I had been a regular members for a few years.”

Junaid said he is currently trying to perform and satisfy selectors in the ongoing domestic One-Day cup.

“I feel good about my bowling these days I’m performing as well as I was in 2012 and 2013 when I was not only able to take crucial wickets but also contribute to team victories,” he added.

From 2012 to 2013, Junaid impressed spectators with his wicket-taking ability and overcame the likes of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during a series against India.

The bowler also gave match-winning performances against South Africa in the second ODI at Port Elizabeth where he defended 9 runs in the last over and took Pakistan to their first-ever ODI series victory in South Africa.

“I really want to become a regular member of the Pakistan lineup and it will be great if I am selected for the Australian ODI series as the wicket there will provide more assistance to fast bowlers like me with some swing and good bounce.”—Agencies

