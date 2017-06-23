Juma-tul-Wida to be observed with zeal in twin cities today

City police finalize security arrangements

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of holy month of Ramazan would be observed on June 23 with traditional religious zeal and reverence. Rawalpindi police have finalized arrangements for Juma-tul-Wida, as millions of fasting people will offer Friday prayers at mosques, Imam Barghas and prayer grounds.

Juma-tul-Wida, is also observed as Youm al-Quds to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Palestine. City Police have planned foolproof security arrangements for Juma-Tul-Wida and Youm ul Quds with deployment of commandos to avert any untoward incident.

Over 1500 cops, police national volunteers, private security guards and ladies police personnel will perform security duty for mosques, Imam Barghas and other important places.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, police have made foolproof security arrangements for Juma tul Wida and there would be special security arrangements for all main mosques and Imam Barghas.

According to security plan, police officers would be deployed particularly to cover mosques and other religious congregations while special check posts have been established for the checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city. Rapid response squads have also been formed. Main mosques of the city will especially be covered by armed police personnel and only one main gate of the mosques will be opened for the faithful. Security personnel will use metal detectors and no one will be allowed to go inside the mosques without body search.

There will be no permission to park vehicles, motorcycles, cycles and handcarts near mosques and imam barghas. According to police spokesman, best security arrangements with available resources would be made to ensure security of the religious places and mosques.

All out efforts are being made for the protection of the citizens and best possible arrangements are being made in the regard, he said adding, Police patrolling system has been strengthened in the district. Action in accordance with the law would be taken on violation of loudspeakers Act, he added.