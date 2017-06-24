Juma-tul-Wida observed amid tight security

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Juma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of holy month of Ramazan was observed with traditional religious zeal and reverence under tight security arrangements. People thronged the mosques to offer Friday prayers. On the occasion, special prayers were offered for peace progress and prosperity of the country besides liberation of Palestine and occupied Kashmir.

Ulema and Mashaikh, in their special sermons, highlighted the importance of the holy month of Ramazan, fasting, Itikaf and Juma-tul-Wida.

Elaborate security arrangements were made for security as millions of fasting people offered Friday prayers at mosques, Imam Barghas and prayer grounds.

Juma-tul-Wida, is also observed as Youm al-Quds to express support and solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Palestine.

Over 1500 cops, police national volunteers, private security guards and ladies police personnel were on security duty for mosques, Imam Barghas and other important places.

According to Rawalpindi Police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, foolproof security arrangements were made for Juma Tul Wida and there were special security arrangements for all main mosques and Imam Barghas. Special check posts were established for the checking of vehicles at entry and exit points of the city while Rapid response squads were also formed.

Main mosques of the city were especially covered by armed police personnel and only one main gate of the mosques was opened for the faithful. Security personnel used metal detectors and no one was allowed to go inside the mosques without body search.

There was no permission to park vehicles, motorcycles, cycles and handcarts near mosques and imam barghas. According to police spokesman, best security arrangements with available resources were made to ensure security of the religious places and mosques.