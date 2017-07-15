‘July 15, a day of victory for Turkish nation’

Erdogan is only leader in Muslim world who raises voice for Muslim Ummah

Ankara

Senator Sirajul Haq, who heads one of the major political parties in Pakistan, recounted the resistance and the courage shown by the people and the government of Turkey to abort last year’s coup attempt.

“I salute to the Turkish people who resisted the rogue elements, stood before the tanks and secured their state, the government and democracy in their country,” Haq, chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, said in an interview.

Turkey is all set to mark the first anniversary of defeated coup attempt on July 15, which the JI chief called a ‘day of victory’ for Turkish nation.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 250 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Haq said under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has made progress in every sector and now it is part of twenty big economies in the world.

“People in the Muslim world are disappointed from their rulers, as the rulers are hypocrite and insincere with their nations but Turkey is the only country, where people are satisfied and happy with the government and President Erdogan,” he opined.

Last year on July 16, Jamaat-e-Islami held countrywide rallies in Pakistan to show solidarity with Turkish people and the government after defeated coup attempt.

Replying to a query about the FETO-run schools in Pakistan, Haq said Pakistani people are well aware of that and we would not allow anyone to use Pakistani soil against Turkey. – Regional security He accused the United States and western countries of being behind the defeated coup attempt in Turkey.

He said Erdogan is the only leader in the Muslim world, who has always raised his voice for the Muslim Ummah.

Talking about the current security situation in the region, the JI chief claimed that the presence of U.S. in Afghanistan is the major reason behind instability in the entire region.

“US should accept defeat in Afghanistan and withdraw their forces as they could never win the Afghan war,” Haq suggested. He also called upon the leadership of Pakistan and Afghanistan to join hands for bringing peace in the region. “We want good relations with Afghanistan and I hope Gulbuddin Hekmatyar will play a key role to bring both countries closer,” Haq said while referring to former Mujahedeen leader.

Jamaat-e-Islami, is one of the biggest religious political parties of Pakistan founded in 1941, by a renowned intellectual and religious scholar Maulana Sayyid Abul A’la Maududi. The party has ideological and close relations with other Muslim governments and organizations in Middle East, Turkey and Afghanistan.

Sirajul Haq, 54-year-old, is the youngest chief of Jamaat-e-Islami in its 76 years history. He was elected as the party chief in 2014.

He is also a senator in Pakistan and remained twice as Finance and Senior Minister in northwestern Khyber Pukhtonkhwa province.—Agencies