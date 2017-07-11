JUI-F’s Akhunzada Irfanullah Shah with friends, supporters join PTI

New Pakistan linked with Panama case verdict: Khattak

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak has congratulated Akhunzada Irfanullah Shah former PK-1 candidate and Ameer of JUI (F), for joining Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf. He said that people usually did not risk joining a ruling party in its last stage of tenure rather keeps aloof of it. Unlike to this tradition, he contended, political activists from other parties have started in bulk joining PTI, which is ample proof, its outstanding four years performance.

He asserted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has marched ahead on road to progress and prosperity during its short span of government as compared to all the previous regimes. He said people were feeling the change being brought about in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He regretted that our critics did not like reforms and hence they could not see any change over here. ‘Nobody except Imran Khan has the courage to chase the thieves and plunderers. New and transparent Pakistan is linked with Supreme Court decision of Panama leaks. Corruption will become unbridled practice if the involved thieves were not arrested and punished accordingly’, he added.

He was addressing press conference at CM House Peshawar. On this occasion JUI-F stalwart and candidate from provincial constituency PK-1 Akhunzada Irfanullah Shah along with his friends and supporters formally announced joining Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf by quitting from his old party due to policy differences. He said the Jehad against corruption and bringing transparency in the government machinery under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Pervez Khattak motivated him and hundreds of his companions for such bold decision. He said Imran Khan has become a ray of hope for the entire nation because the traditional politicians have totally disappointed the people especially the poor who miserably failed to deliver to the masses properly. Provincial Minister for Information and spokesman of KP government Shah Farman Khan and other political leaders were also present.

Pervez Khattak said that the spirit of Irfanullah Shah was laudable and such prudent decisions always bear fruits in the long run. He while referring to the increasing popularity of PTI said that history of this province was testimony to that fact that no political party again came back at the helm of affairs over here because the rulers did not honour the election promises and manifesto of their parties anyhow. He further regretted that the past politicians formed governments with the slogans of Islam, Pakhtoon or Roti, Kapra and Makan but in-fact they served neither Islam nor Pakhtoons. Instead the previous regimes left no stone unturned to plunder the government exchequer with both hands and only gave lip services to the masses instead, he added.

The Chief Minister affirmed that PTI was the only political party that cent percent honored its manifesto. He said the candid steps undertaken by KP government were bearing fruits then but our opponents could not see it because they had nothing to do with reforms, stability of institutions and supremacy of merit and law. He deplored that the past rulers just came in power for lust of wealth. He said our reforms and decisions mattered for those who were associated with it. He said people were the best judge of reforms being brought about in education, health, police and so many other sectors.

Pervez Khattak said that his provincial government practically deliver to the masses during short period of four years. He said that our government did not auctioned jobs and contracts of projects. He said that past regimes had no match with our present government in any respect. He proclaimed that PTI would contest the 2018 general elections and would teach a lesson to the opponents to the extent that they would have no other option but to quit politics. He asked the opponents not to boast too much and if they did not see any change then ask from the lay men who would tell them better.