JUI-F wins NA-260 seat

Staff reporter

Quetta

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam F won the NA-260 Quetta-cum-Chagai by-election, after a tough contest from the Balochistan National Party-Mengal. According to sources in the Election Commission of Pakistan, the JUI-F candidate, Usman Badini, got 43,969 votes, whereas, BNP-M’s candidate, Sardar Bahadur Khan Mengal, secured 37,786 votes. The JUI-F candidate was backed by the National Party, a coalition partner in the Balochistan government, as well as MPA Amanullah Notezai.

Related