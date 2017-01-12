JUI-F to emerge as major parliamentary party: Amjad

Hyderabad

Acting Secretary General of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Moulana Muhammad Amjad Khan hinted against solo flight in the next general election but claimed that after 2018 election, the JUI (F) would emerge as a major parliamentary party of the country.

Addressing a news conference here at Hyderabad Press Club on Wednesday, he claimed that in the next general elections, JUI (F) candidates would gain success with thumping majority not only in KPK but also in other provinces.

He said the present government would complete its constitutional tenure, and the party would accept the decision of the apex court in Panama Paper case. The party had firm opinion not to declare anyone guilty before he was found guilty by the court of law, he added.

He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would bring economic revolution in the region particularly in Pakistan. He also welcomed the meeting of the JUI (F) Chief Moulana Fazal-ur-Rehman with Chief of Jamat Islami Pakistan and said that if Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal was restored, Jamat Islami would have due role in this alliance.

The General Secretary JUI (F) Sindh Moulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro who also present on the occasion strongly criticised the policies of Sindh Government and hinted about launching of protest movement against it. The party would also field candidates against Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the by-polls, he added.

Among others, Moulana Abdul Qayoum Halejwi, Moulana Taj Muhammad Nahiyoun, Moulana Azam Jehangiri and Moulana Khalid Dhamra were also present on the occasion.—APP