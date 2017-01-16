JUI-F rejects extension in mily courts tenure

Islamabad

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) in its central Majlis-e-Shura session rejected the decision of the federal government to extend the duration of military courts. Addressing a press conference after chairing a session of the party’s central Majlis-e-Shura here on Sunday, he said that the JUI-F like past would strictly oppose the extension in tenure of the military courts. He said if the government wants consultation on it, it should immediately convene an All Parties Conference (APC).

Regarding the recently disappeared persons from Punjab, Maulana demanded of the international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch to take notice.

Maulana Fazlur Rahman, who is also Chairman of Kashmir Committee urged the people to observe February 5 as Solidarity Day with the people of Kashmir and hold protest rallies throughout the country against the Indian state terrorism in occupied Kashmir.

He said that the JUI-F would fully participate in the by-polls taking place in Sindh province. —INP