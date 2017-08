D I Khan

Unidentified armed men gunned down a local leader of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) and fled the scene here on Saturday. Police said that unknown miscreants sprayed bullets at JUI-F local leader Attaullah near Bannu Adda in Dera Ismail Khan. As a result of firing the JUI-F leader was killed on the spot and the assailants escaped the scene after committing the murder.—INP