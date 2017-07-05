JUI-F to evolve strategy for selection of candidates

Peshawar

A joint meeting of the provincial executive committee JUI-F, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and district chapter of the party held here Tuesday with Provincial Ameer, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan decided to consult all district chapters in evolving strategy for selection of probable candidates for coming general elections. Those who attended included Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk, Abdul Jalil Jan, Maulana Khairul Bashar, Maulanna Amanullah Haqqani, Maulana Abdul Rauf Jan, Haji Mohammad Ibrahim, Tehsinullah, Haji Zubair Khan and other important office bearers of the party.

The meeting formed a committee for party polls in district Abbottabad and Tank, situation emerged in Kohat and hearing of appeals. The members of the committee included Maulana Atta-ul-Haq Darwaish, Maulana Rafiullah Qasmi, Maulana Aziz Ahmad and Hafiz Fazal Mabood. For selection of candidates for four National and 11 provincial assembly constituencies, the meeting after mutual consultations tasked the district officers for the responsibility. The meeting also prepared strategy for the inviting political leaders from other parties.—APP