JUI-F discusses military courts’ extension

Staff Reporter

ISLAMABAD

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F held a session of its central Majlis-e-Shura here on Saturday which was chaired by Maulana Fazl ur Rehman.

Sources told that the issue of extension of military courts was discussed during the session in order to make a final party decision. Also, the general political scenario of the country, peace process and regional security came under discussion. Meanwhile, this year will witness ceremonial celebrations for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s 100-year anniversary. Those present in the session included Federal Minister for Housing Akram Khan Durrani, Maulana Muhammad Amjad, Maulana Ata ur Rehman, Maulana Ameer Zaman and twenty other main JUI-F leaders.