JUI-F criticizes PTI role in KP

Nasib Shah Shinwari

Peshawar

Central leaders and parliamentarians of Jameat Ulema Islam on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf-led provincial government has failed to deliver services to the common citizens but working on the West agenda to spread obscenity in the society. Speaking to a joining ceremony held in Regi Lalma Peshawar speakers including Senator Ghulam Ali, JUI-F district Ameer Maulana Khairul Bashar, former provincial minister Maulana Amanullah Haqani, town member Asad Khan Shinwari and ex-MPA Atif Khalil alleged that PTI candidates had made their tall claims to deliver their best possible services to the common people.

Senator Ghulam Ali said that youth casted their votes to PTI so that they could get their future bright. He said ninety nine percent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa youth have rejected PTI parliamentarians and would face defeat in the coming general elections. Ghulam Ali alleged PTI for National Testing Service (NTS) and said that thousands of educated youth from Peshawar had applied but only those had Nowshera domiciles were declared successful in the test. Maulana Amanullah Haqani said they did several mega projects in their Mutaheda Majles-e-Amal (MMA).

He said those who supported PTI and their coalition in the 2013 elections voted for wrong ones. He said Pakistani nation now reached to its maturity peak and would not repeat the same experience. Haqani challenged that PTI should show them a single mega project that had made people’s life easy. He said it was the big blow for PTI that thousands of its supporters and workers were joining JUI-F across Pakistan.

He said a none stop series of joining ceremonies are started as during the past four years’ of PTI-led government failed to deliver services to their voters. Former MPA Atif Khalil said that JUI-F was becoming top ranking political party in Pakistan. He said that people were fed up of the false promises and pledges by the so-called political party leaders of the other parties. He said JUI-F was not the party that always defended political rights of their voters but it also fought political war against all those who want make Pakistan a secular state.