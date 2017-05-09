JUI Chief’s assessment

JUI (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that government should be allowed to function whatever the circumstances are, as early elections will weaken democracy. Addressing his party’s Central Advisory Council and later talking to media in Peshawar on Sunday, he said if assemblies were not dissolved and government was allowed to complete its term, it would strengthen the democratic process.

There are clear provisions in the Constitution as to circumstances that could lead to dissolution of the assemblies or holding of early elections. The Constitution clearly stipulates that a party mandated by voters should be allowed to function for five years but there are some elements that cannot wait for the normal processes to complete. We have been pleading in these columns that if someone has any objection to five-year term than this can be reduced through consensus and legal, constitutional formalities. Though presently some leaders and parties are demanding resignation of the PM and there is no clear demand for premature polls but critics of PML-N believe that the party would be forced to go for early elections if Mian Nawaz Sharif was not there at the top. There are also reports that some parties especially PPP wants general elections before March 2017 i.e. before Senate elections so that majority presently being enjoyed by PPP in the upper house is not transferred to PML-N. But this approach is selfish and as pointed out by Maulana Fazlur Rehman could harm the democratic process which is already being threatened because of multifarious challenges. Therefore, all political forces must demonstrate maturity in dealing with prevailing political crisis, otherwise all of them would suffer at some point of time. Governments try to deliver to the maximum during their last year and therefore, let there be a competition for welfare-oriented programmes and policies during the next one-year before general election.

