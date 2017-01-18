Judokas’ participation in ISG still alive

Islamabad

Despite a rift of the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) and the Pakistan Olympic Association national judokas’ hope to participate in Islamic Solidarity Games (ISG) is still alive.

A source privy to the development disclosed on Tueday that the Fedeartion was fully alive to ensure national Judokas’ inclusion in the ISG contingent, scheduled to participate in games to be held from May 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The source said PJF has written a letter to POA to inquire, “Why the judokas are sidelined for Solidarity Games despite having a competent team of players to have access to victory stand”.

The source also asked Ministry of Inter-Provisional Coordination and Pakistan Sports Board to intervene in the matter as it was not only spoiling the game of Judo but also earning a bad name for the country.

He feared if the issue is not resolved, “Once for ever, our players may miss Common Wealth Youth Games too,” scheduled to be held in May this year.

The POA has not even invited PJF in its general council meeting to be held on January 29, the source added.

When contacted Khalid Mehmood, Secretary, POA said he was busy in a meeting and couldn’t talk at the moment.

It may be mentioned here that in past Pakistani Judokas won laurels for the country in many international events. Olympian Judoka Shah Hussain Shah (-100kg) had won Silver Medal in Common Wealth Games 2014. He twice remained Asian Bronze Medalist in 2013 and 2014 and South Asian Gold Medalist in 2015 and 2016.

Similarly, Judoka Qaisar Khan (-81kg) had qualified for the quarter final in Grand Slam, Tokyo 2016 and was the bronze medalist of the South Asian Games 2016.

It is pertinent to mention here that a 200-member contingent was approved by POA to participate in 14 disciplines of different categories while Judo was not even considered to be a part of the ISG team.—APP