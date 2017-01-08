Judiciary will have to decide cases within minimum possible time: Siraj

Staff Reporter

Ameer, Jamaat e Islami, Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq, has said that the judiciary will have to decide cases within minimum possible time to restore the people’s confidence in it. He was addressing the central office bearers of the party at Islamabad on Saturday.

Sirajul Haq said that government interference in the state institutions should come to an end to ensure independent decision making.

He said the elite of the country thought themselves above accountability as only the poor and the common people were brought to accountability.

Terming politics as “Table tennis” for the politicians”:, the JI chief said that the wealthy reached the assemblies after spending billions in elections and then minted trillions through corruption. On the other hand, the masses were finding it hard to make both ends meet.

He said that the ruling elite were a state within the state wherein they had their own laws and the state law did not apply there.