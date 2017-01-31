Judiciary used to prolong detentions

Srinagar

Hurriyat Conference (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani on Tuesday said that detainees are forcibly subjected to unlawful, undemocratic and unethical imprisonment and judicial institutions are being used as a tool to prolong their detention.

Geelani in a statement said that judiciary is supposed to provide workable justice to needy but these institutions too are misused by state machinery. While referring to state administration, he said that virtually courts have been assigned the job to delay cases, thereby prolonging the already snail’s pace of judicial proceedings. This well coordinated conspiracy of the bureaucracy has jeopardized and threatened the general psyche of both inmates as well as their families, he added.

Quoting interactions with the relatives of the detained persons, Geelani said that even as petitions challenging the detentions have been filed, the courts are delaying the proceedings for formalities.

The relatives of detainees told Geelani that the cases were in final stage and they expected justice after the vacations ended. “However, without assigning any proper reason these cases were deferred and put for next hearing,” Geelani said while expressing deep concern over the “delaying tactics adopted by the administration and the judiciary.” He said the attitude of the judiciary and the administration is painful, unjustified and unacceptable.

He said the people in the state are facing worst type of state terrorism as thousands of people are languishing in jails. “These people are approaching the judicial institutions for justice.

It is very sad if they don’t get justice. What is the alternative if they won’t get any justice and respite from these courts, he asked. —KR