Judiciary should not be dragged in politics: Shujaat

Nawaz-Zardari need no reconciliation as both are already on same page

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Office- bearers and senior lawyers of various bar association including Presidents and General Secretaries of five district bars of South Punjab called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi at their residence on Sunday and announced to join Pakistan Muslim League (PML).

Talking to the media on this occasion and replying to a question regarding future electoral alliance of the political parties, Ch Shujaat Hussain said that time is approaching and it will come when other parties’ and people will enter into alliance with us. He said that year 2017 is very important for Pakistan, the country is faced with internal and external difficulties, pray to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings on Pakistan.

He said judiciary should not be dragged in politics; it takes decisions according to its conscious and should do that.

Responding to a question, he said that he has not heard about judicial martial law nor there is possibility of that, opposition grand alliance will materialize only in case when all parties are agree on one point agenda, in the next elections PML will put up its candidates everywhere and other parties will seek our cooperation.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that in 2008 our popularity and voters were more than N-League and People Party, General Kayani conspired gave our members to Nawaz Sharif, in 2013 Justice Iftikhar Chaudhry also did that, even them magic wand was put into action against us, whereas ‘kheer’ was eaten by Nawaz Sharif which he is now unable to digest.

Replying to a question, he said if Supreme Court convicts Nawaz Sharif peace will not be disturbed at all. He said process of reorganization of the party is practically in progress, after Sindh Ch Shujaat Hussain will now visit Balochistan and he himself is starting visiting all districts of Punjab, reorganization work will be completed in four months, we have done planning for competing with other parties.

He said that ‘lawa’ of hatred is gathering in the people for last nine years and it is now coming out, what we had done for the people in five years N-League or no other party can compete with that, people are remembering us and our works.

Ch Parvez Elahi said there is fraud in every work of N-League, local bodies elections were held on the order of the Supreme Court but it was delayed by one year, despite majority in the local bodies Shehbaz Sharif has restored 150 years old Britons local bodies system because he is not ready to given power of a peon to anyone as such he will also not given powers to the local bodies representatives, all powers including budget have been given to DCs, ministers also do not have any power, despite Kissan Package the farmers, the ministers and like them local bodies representatives are also running around, funds of local bodies, health and education are being wasted on dollar making train and show-off projects, blood of the people is being squeezed.

Those who joined ‘the party District Bar Bahawalnagar President Ch Zulfiqar Ahmad Bajwa, General Secretary Masood alias Wattoo, Finance Secretary Ejaz Amin Baloch, Fort Abbas Bar President Muhammad Parvez Bajwah and General Secretary Shahid Hussain Ghullu, General Secretary Shujabad bar Malik Kashif Wattoo, Ahmad Naseem Qureshi, Altaf Hussain, Fazal Akbar Sahotra, General Secretary Haroonabad bar Iftikhar Warraich, Ahsan Qureshi, Shahid Hassan, Ahmad Naeem Qureshi, Mohammad Irfan Qureshi, Rashed Muhammad Warraich, Rafaqat Ali, Shahid Bashir Cheema, Sajid Mahmood Warraich Warraich, Ch Khalid Javed, Nasir Ramzan, and Muslim League Glasgow leader Shabbir Shah were also present during the press conference.

INP adds: Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that there is no need for reconciliation between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and former President Asif Ali Zardari as both are already on the same page.