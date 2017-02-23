Judiciary being used to accomplish brutal policies

Srinagar

The Chairman of All Parties Huriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has expressed his deep concern over the suspension of Masarrat Allam’s bail order and said that judiciary is being used to accomplish the brutal policies of state machinery. Demanding immediate release of the detained senior Hurriyet leader, Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Aalam’s detention was a political vendetta and there was no constitutional & moral justification for his continuous detention. Blaming puppet administration for following the footsteps of their Delhi masters, Gilani said that local administration is incompetent to take any bold decision in this regard.

The APHC Chairman while hailing Masarrat Allam for his exemplary valour, said that he was a born devotee for freedom movement and he is a person who has been always at the forefront. We want to maintain that Masarrat Allam is being detained simply after a media trial. Syed Ali Gilani said that he was arrested in 2015, just few days after his release and there were no substantiate grounds for his detention as he had done nothing wrong. He participated in pro-freedom rally and after raising voice in favour of freedom movement. It was after the Indian biased media exerted pressure, that Mufti Syed’s led regime arrested him, said Huriyat.

“Masarrat Aalam is in illegal detention and it is quite unfair & injustice, said Syed Ali Gilani and his continuous detention is unjustified and illegal. Blaming PDP BJP for their deceit, Syed Ali Gilani said they are making him scapegoat for their political gains & to secure their coalition interests.—KMS