Judicial custody of 3 Kashmiri resistance leaders extended

New Delhi

A court, extended the judicial custody till September 27 of three Kashmiri resistance leaders arrested in false cases registered against them.
During the in-camera proceedings, District Judge, Poonam Bambaba extended the custody of Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam and Farooq Ahmed Dar after they were presented before the court on expiry of their 28-day judicial custody.
Indian National Investigation Agency (NIA) had arrested seven resistance leaders including Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Shahid-ul-Islam and Farooq Ahmed Dar from Srinagar and New Delhi. The leaders arrested from Srinagar were airlifted to the Indian capital where they are undergoing illegal detention since their arrest.—KMS

