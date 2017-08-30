Judgment reserved in maintainability of petition against ECP

Staff Reporter

The Islamabad High Court on Tuesday reserved verdict on the maintainability of an application requesting the court to restrain the Election commission of Pakistan (ECP) from proceeding further against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the foreign funding case. Justice Aamer Farooq reserved verdict in PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea which said that the ECP on one hand had become party to the proceedings of a case in the Supreme Court and also passed an order against PTI while acting as a court. In the application which is linked with a petition challenging ECP’s order the party counsel argued that ECP couldn’t simultaneously act as a court and a party under the law in the matters pertaining to foreign funding to PTI. PTI has once again challenged jurisdiction of the ECP as well as its orders dated May 8 and August 16, 2017. The court has reserved order only over the maintainability of the August 16’s order. PTI had filed an application for stay of proceedings before the ECP stating that PTI had filed a petition before the IHC against an order passed by the ECP on May 8.

Related