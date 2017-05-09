Judgment reserved in Imtiaz Tajwar’s petition

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court reserved on Monday judgment in a petition filed by the former Chairman of the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) seeking quashment of FIR against him. The former Chief of the NADRA has alleged that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) registered a case against him on the whims and wishes of the high-ups of the Ministry of Interior.

Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Monday reserved verdict after the two sides concluded arguments in the case. The former chairman of the data regulatory authority has claimed that he is politically victimized besides his character is also tarnished as the FIA filed a case against him for alleged irregularities during his tenure.

Earlier, the court had directed FIA officials to explain under which law an FIR was registered against the former chairman of the NADRA, a grade-22 public servant. The directions had come in response to the petitioner’s stance that no prior permission for initiation of inquiry as well as registration of FIR has been obtained from the Federal Anti-Corruption Council.

In addition, the petitioner had submitted that no prior permission was obtained from the President of Pakistan, who approved appointment of petitioner as Deputy Chairman NAB, which is sheer violation of constitution and NAB ordinance, 1999. Tajwar through his counsel Shah Khawar had approached the IHC requesting it to quash the case registered for alleged irregularities committed during his period. He also alleged that the FIA registered against him was based on the whims and wishes of the high-ups of the Ministry of Interior.

Justice Siddiqui had suspended operations of an FIR registered against him and retrained the FIA from investigating the chairman of the key public institution till the final decision of the case.