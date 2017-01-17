Judges question Nawaz speech in parliament

PM hasn’t made misstatement: Counsel

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Continuing his arguments before larger bench of Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa in Panama leaks case, Makhdoom Ali Khan, the counsel of the Prime Minister, maintained that his client did not make any misstatement or lie either before the national assembly or to the nation in his two addresses.

Makhdoom Ali Khan in the first half cited previous cases regarding the disqualification of members of Parliament on the basis of their dual nationality, heard by the SC.

He argued that these members of Parliament were disqualified only after evidence was provided against them in front of the SC, the disqualification did not occur simply because an allegation was raised in the Parliament.

Makhdoom Ali Khan argued that in all previous cases, the court’s decision to disqualify members of the Parliament came only after sufficient evidence was provided to the court.

The court remarked that the previous verdicts given in dual nationality cases, cited by the PM’s counsel, also prove that the SC has jurisdiction over disqualification cases.

He cited the example of the disqualification case against ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gilani, arguing that the verdict came in light of sufficient evidence.

Article 184-3 of the Constitution, the judges maintained that disqualification cases can be heard by the SC.

The bench raised questions over the Prime Minister’s speech in the parliament. In his remarks Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan said that first the prime minister had said he had not misrepresented information. “Now he is arguing that even if he misrepresented information, he has immunity.”

“Can this immunity be withdrawn?” Justice Asif Saeed Khosa asked.

The PM’s counsel answered that the parliament can withdraw the immunity. He added that the court will have to look at the speech in accordance with the law, and then give a verdict.

Justice Azmat Saeed said that the article 62 is also part of the constitution. “Does it not apply on the Prime Minister if he misrepresented information?”

Makhdoom Ali Khan also argued that Indian courts have also previously overlooked clauses in the Indian constitution similar to the the ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ clauses, in cases pertaining to alleged misrepresentation of facts on the Parliament floor.

Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh asked the lawyer if Indian law also contained Article 62, to which the PM’s counsel replied that the word similar to ‘Sadiq’ and ‘Ameen’ also exist in the Indian constitution.

Justice Khosa commented that in this case the speech of the prime minister is being used as evidence. Khosa added that the fate of the case will be determined on the basis of all evidence provided to the court.