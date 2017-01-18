Judgement reserved on Asim bail plea

Staff Reporter

Karachi

A special court in Karachi Wednesday reserved judgement on bail plea for Dr Asim Hussain, who apart from being the chancellor of Dr Ziauddin University, is also president of Peoples Party, Karachi and has been in detention since considerably long time.

His counsel Anwar Mansoor pleaded that Asim was suffering from back problem and needed surgery, which is avoided or delayed, can harm him permanently. The NAB counsel, which has charged him fraud totally Rs 452 billion and land grabbing, opposed the bail, saying proper treatment facilities are being provided to him in hospital where has been under treatment for well over a month.