Judge suspended for acquitting Axact owner after receiving Rs5m bribe

Islamabad

An additional session judge in Islamabad was suspended on Friday over accusation of acquitting Axact owner after allegedly receiving Rs5 million bribe. According to details, the suspension notice of the Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Pervaizul Qadir Memon was issued on the directives of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) on June 7 whereas a show cause notice was conveyed to him on June 9. The Departmental Promotion Committee comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani recommended Memon’s removal from service however; the Chief Justice issued a show casue notice to him. The show cause notice says that Memon “committed an act of corruption by receiving illegal gratification to the tune of Rs5 million for acquittal of accused Shoaib Ahmed Sheikh through judgment dated October 31, 2016.” “You admitted the above stated act of corruption before the Departmental Promotion Committee comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani,” read the order. The notice seeks a written reply from the Additional District and Sessions Judge within 14 days explaining as to why the major penalty of removal from service may not be imposed upon him. Pervaizul Qadir Memon announced verdict pertaining to the acquittal of all suspects in Axact fake degree scam on October 31, 2016.— NNI