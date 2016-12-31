Judge rejects allegations of toturing maid

An additional sessions judge (ASJ) of Islamabad Friday rejected allegations of toturing a 10-year maid by him and his family in a verbal statement recorded before the Registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC Regsitrar Raja Jawad Abbas inquired about the matter from the ASJ as directed by Chief Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi.

During the inquiry, the judge rejeted the allegation that he or his family had turtured the maid. He was directed by the Registrar to submit his written statement in that regrad on Saturday.—APP

