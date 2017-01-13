Judge Raja Khurram barred from duties

Tayyaba torture

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Raja Khurram Ali, nominated in minor maid Tayyaba torture case, has been stopped from performing his duties as Additional District and Sessions judge.

A notification has been issued in this regard here Thursday.

According to the notification, Raja Khurram Ali Khan was barred from performing judicial duties on the directives of Chief Justice Islamabad High Court and other judges.

Raja Khurram has been ordered to work at Islamabad High Court as OSD.

Tayyaba, a minor maid servant, was tortured allegedly by the family of Additional District and Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Raja Khurram Ali Khan.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo moto notice of the torture.

Hearing the case, Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday sent Tayyaba to the Sweet Homes, an orphanage which provides facilities of boarding, education, sports and co-curricular facilities to homeless children, till the identity of her true parents could not be established.