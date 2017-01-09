Judge me on merit please, says ‘Helen Keller’ of Pakistan

Multan-based visually-impaired scholar gets her Ph.D from IIU

Zubair Qureshi

Multan’s soil is so rich and fertile that off and on we encounter persons from that part of Punjab with exceptional courage, dedication, perseverance and superb qualities of head and heart—persons who refuse to bow before any physical challenge and come to the frontline as if characters of an epic.

The latest example is that of Shahida Rasool a visually-impaired scholar (she lost her eyesight when she was of 3-month only) who not only did her Masters in Urdu with First Position breaking Bahauddin Zakariya University’s 17-year record but also got distinction in M.Phil. Later, she was selected by the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) as lecturer in Urdu and she taught and inspired students at Margalla College for Women Islamabad for 7 years. She has recently done her Doctorate from the International Islamic University Women Campus and gone back to Multan to join Women University of Multan as lecturer.

Talking to Pakistan Observer Dr Shahida Rasool said she faced challenges at every stage of her life from the nursery to the higher level but as we say every challenge brings new opportunity, she was fortunate to have kind and generous teachers, friends and a supporting mother, and thanks to her fighting spirit that she faced worst of odds with eyes fixed on success. “I would urge all those talented girls of Pakistan who don’t use their talent on the pretext of lack of opportunities to stand up and find themselves as fortune smiles only on the brave and courageous,” said she. Shahida Rasool can rightly be called Helen Keller of Pakistan as she never saw light of the day. Her father also died in her infancy and it was not an easy life for her. However, under the guidance of her teachers and professors she continued long walk to success and today, she is a shining role-model for the people of Pakistan in general and for girls in particular.

Prof Dr Najeeba Arif, her supervisor and Head of the Department Women Campus of the IIU, when contacted by Pakistan Observer spoke high of Dr Shahida Rasool saying she never sought any out-of-the-way help or concession because of her physical challenge, but always requested to be judged on merit.

Shahida Rasool did her Ph.D in “Urdu silsila war dramo main nisayee kirdaar: Tehzeebi-wa-Tamaddani mutalea” or “Female characters in Urdu drama serials: Cultural and Social study.” Shahida Rasool who hired a reader/writer or had the support of some close relative never failed in submitting her assignments and was always on time regarding completion of her work, further said Dr Najeeba Arif. On Dec 30, 2016 she appeared in final interview before the university board and the good news is that the Doctorate degree has been granted to her. Shahida Rasool is grateful to Dr Najeeba Arif who never took her as a physically-challenged student and always took her like other students. I wanted to be judged purely on merit and on the basis of my abilities and I am happy my supervisor treated me likewise. For her MPhil thesis, she took on the work of philosopher and poet, Allama Iqbal. Her research on his work lasted over a year and resulted in her authoring the book, “Iqbal Ka Tasawar-i-Kashaf.”