JuD to observe 2017 for Kashmiris

Islamabad

Ameer Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) Professor Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has announced to observe year 2017 for Kashmiris and said that all activities and programs will be arranged on Kashmir issue. “Kashmiris carry flag of Pakistan. We will also carry Pakistani flag in every program to express solidarity with Kashmiris. All parties will be invited” he added.

He expressed these views while addressing a joint press conference along with Chairman Tehreek-e-Azadi Jammu Kashmir Maulana Abdul Aziz Alvi, Convener All Parties Huriyyat Conference Ghulam Muhammad Safi, Leader Peoples Democratic Party Farooq Ahmad Rehmani, Leader Jammu Kashmir Muslim League Ishtiaq Ahmad Hameed and Leader Peoples League Jammu Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob.

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed said that we all together want to launch a movement. “Kashmiris are offering sacrifices in the oppression of the Indian Army. However, we repent when see the attitude of Pakistani rulers and politicians” he added.

He expressed solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris and said Kashmiris are running the movement of Kashmir. “Kashmiris have sacrificed everything, including business education. Leaders of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir should stand with them” he further said.

Ameer JuD has also announced to hold programs, all parties conferences and public gatherings on Kashmir issue. “1 to 7 of February will be observed as expressing solidarity week with Kashmir (Hafta Yakjahtee Kashmir)” he added.

He also supported freedom movement of Kashmir.—SABAH