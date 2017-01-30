JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, four others put under house arrest

Sophia Siddiqui

Lahore

The Punjab authorities on Monday issued orders to place Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed under house arrest. JuD spokesperson later con-firmed the report.

The government launched a crackdown against JuD and a heavy contingent of police was deployed around the JuD headquarter and offices in Muridke and Lahore.

“A large police team arrived (at JuD headquarters) and told us that Hafiz would be placed under house arrest,” said the secretary of information for JuD, Nadeem Awan.

Awan said the police told them they had an arrest warrant for Saeed and four others at JuD headquarters.

Hafiz Saeed was reportedly present at the Qudsia Mosque located in Chauburji area of Lahore. Contingents of police and other law-enforcing agencies reached the area and surrounded the premises, sources said.

Police sources further informed that Saeed would be shifted to his residence in the Johar Town area of the provincial capital, which will then be declared as a sub-jail.

Saeed has been detained under Section 11-EEE (1) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1977, a notification issued by the interior ministry said.

Meanwhile, the district intelligence committee has suggested the government to put the JuD chief’s name in fourth schedule.

Moreover, national flags have been hoisted at the JuD offices in Lahore, instead of party flags, on the directives of provincial home department.

The provincial authorities have also started to remove the banners of JuD from the roads of Lahore.

The move comes after years of foreign pressure on Pakistan to put Saeed on trial.