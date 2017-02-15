JuA using Afghan soil to spread terror in Pakistan

Evidence shared with Afghanistan

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan has strongly taken up with the Afghan officials the matter of incessant terrorist attacks being perpetrated by elements using Afghan soil.

To substantiate its points, evidence was also shared with the Afghan officials about the terrorist sanctuaries being used by Jamaat-ul Ahrar (JUA)- a faction of Tehreek-z-Taliban Pakistan to carry out terror attacks inside Pakistani territory.

According to details, Additional Secretary Tasnim Aslam met with Afghan Deputy Head of Mission Syed Abdul Nasir Yousafi here and raised grave concerns Pakistan has about the terror attacks taking place on Pakistani soil by the terrorist outfit Jamaat-ul Ahrar which is operating from Afghanistan.

It is worth mentioning that Pakistan just last November proscribed Jamaat-ul Ahrar along with Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami for their involvement in different sectarian related terrorist attacks in different parts of the country.

Jamaat-ul Ahrar also has claimed responsibility for terrorist attack outside Punjab Assembly in Lahore on Tuesday which claimed the lives of 13 people. The attack by the militant group came three days after it announced to carry out a series of attacks on government installations around the country. A spokesperson for the group warned in a statement that Monday’s bomb was just the start.

Tasnim Aslam also informed Yousafi that Afghan authorities had been informed earlier about “actionable intelligence” where Pakistan pressed Afghanistan to take urgent measures to eliminate the terrorists and their sanctuaries, financiers and facilitators operating from its territory. The additional secretary shared an aide-memoir with the Afghan deputy head of mission, which contained details of the terrorist attacks and supporting information”.