JS Bank wins award

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JS Bank received a CSR award for the 5th year in a row for its Corporate Social Responsibility in the category of “Social Impact” in recognition of its efforts to empower and improve the lives of the disadvantaged members of society.

The award recognizes the overall positive social impact that JS Bank initiatives have had through its community programs especially in the areas of health, education, sustainable development and relief efforts across the country. JS Bank conducts its CSR activities through the charitable arm of JS Group, Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation.