JS Bank wins award for sustainable, green branches

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JS Bank has been awarded with “Clean Energy Branches Award” at the 6th Energy Awards organized by The Pak Energy Review. Mr. Mustafa Brohi, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Brand Management JS Bank received the award on behalf of the Bank.

The award recognizes the positive impact JS Bank has had through its successful conversion of branches to Solar Power, which includes all computers, servers; ATM and teller stations, paving a way to help overcoming energy crises in Pakistan.

Over the years, JS Bank has always strived to benefit the country and its citizen through various green initiatives leading to an environmentally sustainable planet, converting its branches to Solar, indulging in various philanthropic activities through its charitable arm, Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation to supporting tree plantations.